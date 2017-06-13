1 person killed in northern Wisconsin crash

We now know the names of those involved in a fatal crash near Bayfield.

Just after 7 on Saturday night, a crash occurred on WIS 13 South Bound at Superior Avenue in Bayfield County. A Volkswagen Jetta was traveling northbound on WIS 13, and attempted to make a left hand turn onto Superior Avenue in Cornucopia when it struck a motorcycle that was traveling southbound on WIS 13.

The motorcyclist, 64-year old David Apka was killed in the crash. The driver of the Jetta, 48-year old Andrew Peterson from Bayfield was treated on scene and subsequently arrested. Alcohol is believed to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation.