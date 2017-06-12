Woman going to jail for 2nd OWI

An Altoona woman is going to jail for driving drunk last October and heading in the wrong direction through a Lake Hallie construction zone.

40-year old Sabrina Hair pleaded guilty last week to 2nd-offense OWI. She was sentenced to 20 days in jail. She was also fined over $1,500, her license was revoked for 16 months, and she must have ignition interlock for a year.

According to the criminal complaint, a police officer saw Hair driving south in the northbound lane of traffic on Business 53 at 10:30 p.m. October 24th. The area was under construction. The officer pulled Hair over and noticed that she appeared intoxicated. She was arrested, and is being held in the Chippewa County Jail on a $300 bond.