We have some travel updates that may affect your commute as recent unforeseen construction circumstances in Chippewa Falls affects the current bridge project there.

The Department Of Transportation has closed the STH 124 Northbound and Southbound Bridges until further analysis can be completed. You are asked to use the Main Street Bridge and follow detour signs. Allow extra time in this area and a reminder to please be courteous and respectful of other drivers while the bridges are closed.