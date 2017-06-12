Heroin-related homicide case declared a mistrial

A mistrial was declared on Friday in the Jackson County heroin-related homicide case.

25-year old Harley Est of Merrillan was one of 3 people charged with being party to 1st-degree reckless homicide in the death of a Black River Falls man. After a week long trial, the jury could not come to a verdict, and the case was declared a mistrial. A status hearing for the case is set for June 26th.

According to court records, police were called to a Black River Falls apartment in the early morning hours of February 2, 2015, where they found the body of Vernell Pugh. Reports indicate Pugh and 33-year old Charles Singer bought heroin from 29-year old Mikel Koller, and brought it back to the apartment, where it was used by Est and Pugh. An autopsy report shows Pugh died from complications from a mixture of alcohol and heroin.