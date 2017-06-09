Woman arrested after stabbing in Barron County

A stabbing in Barron County sends two women to the hospital.

On Tuesday morning just before 6 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a stabbing between 2 females on the Maple Plain Reservation near Cumberland.

Initial investigation showed 19-year old Erin C. Brierton of Cumberland, was stabbed once in the side and received cuts on her hands during an altercation with 18-year Micah J. Homesky, also from Cumberland.

Brierton was transported by ambulance to the Hospital and later flown to the Twin Cities. Her condition is stable.

Homesky fled the residence prior to law enforcement arrival but was later located and taken into custody for substantial battery. She was transported to a hospital for abrasions to her face and elbow and remains on a $2500 signature bond.

Homesky is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing in Barron County Circuit Court next week.