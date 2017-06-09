Multiple people hurt in Eau Claire County crash Thursday afternoon

Multiple people are hurt in a crash in Eau Claire County yesterday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Department says it happened just after 3:00 at the intersection of Highway 12 and Kempton Road in the Township of Fairchild. They say 2 vehicles were involved, and people were hurt.

The preliminary investigation showed that one vehicle was traveling east on Highway 12, and the other vehicle was going west. They appeared to have collided nearly head-on. Both vehicles were occupied by 2 adults, all of whom sustaining injury. No other information about the crash is being released at this time.