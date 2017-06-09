Camper and pickup truck catch fire in Black River Falls

No one is hurt after a camper catches fire in Black River Falls.

The Fire Department says it happened just after 7:00 last night on Laura Lane. They say when crews arrived on scene, a 2002 camper was on fire, and the fire was extending to a 2009 pickup truck that the camper was hooked up to. Both the camper and truck were parked in the driveway and next to the owner’s home. The owners were not home at the time of the fire, and a neighbor reported it.

Both the camper and truck are a total loss. The vinyl siding on the home and the garage door received heat damage. A damage estimate is not known at this time, and the cause of the fire is undetermined.