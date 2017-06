The Blue Ox music festival kicks off today and will run through Saturday, which will affect travel in our area. Starting this morning, be aware that traffic will be restricted on Crescent Avenue between Curvue Road and South Town Hall Road until approximately 10:00 P.M.

Commuters who use Crescent Avenue should use an alternate route. Traffic will return to normal after 10:00 P.M. tonight and should not be affected during the remainder of the festival.