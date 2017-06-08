Man accused of soliciting prostitution

A Cameron man is accused of soliciting prostitution from an undercover police officer.

56-year old Russ Hanson is charged with a misdemeanor count of prostitution. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on June 21st.

According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire officer placed an ad for prostitution on backpage.com May 23rd in the personals section. The officer left an undercover phone number he could access from the computer in his squad car. Hanson responded to the ad and agreed to pay $80 for a sexual encounter. He agreed to meet the officer posing as a female prostitute the next day at a parking lot on West Clairemont Avenue.