Man accused of shoplifting from grocery store several times

An Eau Claire man has been accused of repeatedly shoplifting from an Eau Claire grocery store.

39-year old Jacob Sullivan is charged with 8 misdemeanor counts of retail theft.

According to the criminal complaint, officials at Gordy’s County Market on West Clairemont Avenue provided police with surveillance video showing Sullivan shoplifting from the store 8 times between April 23rd and May 1st. On each occasion, Sullivan placed items into a plastic shopping bag he placed in a shopping basket. Sullivan would leave the shopping basket in the store at some point and walk out with merchandise in the shopping bag without paying for the items.