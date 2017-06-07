Man sentenced for exposing himself to a child

A Rice Lake man who reportedly made a sexually explicit video of a 4-year old girl has been sentenced in Barron County Court.

18-year old Phillip Peterson was sentenced this week to 18 months in prison, followed by 18 months of extended supervision and 3 years of probation. He pleaded guilty to felony counts of exposing genitals and possession of child pornography.

According to court records, police were called to Peterson’s home, where they were shown a video sent from Peterson to another person. The video showed the genital region of the girl. Peterson told police he made the video to get in trouble, go to jail, and receive help. He said he told the girl he was taking pictures of her foot.