A Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for his 5th OWI offense.

45-year old Shane Donaldson appeared for a bond hearing in Chippewa County Court on Friday, and was released on a $2,000 signature bond. He will return to court July 18th, and he must take daily breath tests at the jail to verify he hasn’t been drinking. Details of his arrest aren’t available.

Court records show Donaldson was convicted of his 4th drunk driving offense in 2010, and was ordered to serve 75 days in jail.