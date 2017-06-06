Convicted sex offender will start living in Rice Lake next week

A convicted sex offender will be living in Rice Lake when he is released from prison next week.

38-year old James Vaughn Jr. will be living at 824 North Wilson Avenue starting next Tuesday. He will be under supervision until 2027. He was convicted of 2nd-degree reckless homicide and 3rd-degree sexual assault in August 1997. The sexual assault charge involved contact with a teenage female acquaintance without force. The homicide charge involved the accidental shooting of a firearm leading to death.