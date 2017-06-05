Woman going to prison for violating probation

An Eau Claire woman has been sentenced for violating her probation that stems from 2 felony convictions in 2014.

26-year old Amber Montoya will spend 16 months in prison and 2 years on extended supervision. She was also fined $518. She was originally sentenced in January 2014 to 4 years of probation for 1 count each of discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker, and uttering a forgery.

According to court records, Montoya violated her probation when she used marijuana and meth, made her whereabouts unknown, lived in a house with other active drug users, failed to report to treatment court, and gave a false name to law enforcement.