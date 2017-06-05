Woman charged with shoplifting with the help of her juvenile daughters

A Cadott woman is accused of shoplifting with the help of her juvenile daughters.

36-year old Anna Schwartz has been charged with misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child and retail theft. She is free on a $100 signature bond and returns to court on July 11th.

According to the criminal complaint, Scheels in Eau Claire told police that 3 females were in the store on the afternoon of April 13th when one of the 2 younger females handed a jacket to the older female, who appeared to be their mother. The older female, who was identified as Schwartz, hid the jacket in her purse and left without paying for it. The 3 then returned later in the day, and one of the girls put a bracelet on her wrist. Schwartz pulled the girl’s sleeve over the bracelet to hide it. They then left the store without paying for it. Schwartz was identified through store video and Facebook. She denied any knowledge of the stolen items, but the store’s video confirmed Scheels’ story.