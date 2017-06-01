Man charged with sexual assault, again

A rural Chippewa Falls man previously convicted of sexual assault has been charged with the same offense again.

49-year old Benny Bridges has been charged with 2 counts of 2nd-degree sexual assault—one for touching an intoxicated victim and one for touching an unconscious victim.

According to the criminal complaint, a 25-year old woman said she was at a hotel in the Town of Wheaton on January 11th when she woke up and discovered Bridges on top of her and sexually touching her. She said she was naked, and didn’t remember taking her clothes off.

Bridges was convicted of 2nd-degree sexual assault in 2002, and served 4 years in prison for that offense. He was also sentenced to 6 years of extended supervision.