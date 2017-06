Governor Walker may be open to charging tolls on Wisconsin’s Interstates.

Speaking in Beloit yesterday, Walker said he would consider tolls if they are linked to a decrease in the state’s gas tax. Republicans who control the state Assembly have proposed tolling Interstates as a way to help finance road and bridge projects in the long term. The governor also said an impasse over Wisconsin’s next transportation budget could result in delays to billion dollar highway projects already underway.