An Eau Claire man has been arrested for his 5th OWI offense.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says 63-year old John Freagon was arrested just before 7:00 last night on Hastings Way in Eau Claire. They say Freagon was pulled over for not wearing his seatbelt, but a field sobriety test was conducted, which Freagon failed. He was then arrested for 5th-offense OWI and taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.