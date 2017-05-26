Woman accused of exposing her children to meth

An Eau Claire woman is accused of exposing her 3 young children to meth, and letting them fend for themselves for food.

29-year old Kristy Wyant was charged this week with 3 misdemeanor counts of child neglect. A $500 signature bond has been set for her, and she is not allowed to have contact with her children unless it’s approved by the Human Services Department.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities received a report April 5th about concerns for Wyant’s 3 children, who are 9, 6, and 3-years old. Authorities say they got a report about Wyant and her friend using meth in Wyant’s bedroom while the children were in the house. The report also says when 2 of the children knocked on the bedroom door, Wyant opened it, blew meth smoke into the face of one of the children, and began shouting at them. Tests revealed at least one of the children tested positive for meth. Wyant later admitted to smoking meth with her friend in her bedroom 3 different times in March. She returns to court July 6th.