Teens involved in plane crash have been identified

We now know the names of those involved in the plane crash south of Chetek earlier this week.

Just after 6:30 on Wednesday evening, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received several calls of a plane crash. Responders found the plane wreckage located in the Red Cedar River south of Chetek about 3 miles.

Two subjects were pulled from the water. 18-year old Hunter Gillett of Cameron was taken to the hospital and then later air lifted to Rochester where he is in serious condition. 17-year old Owen Knutson, of Chetek was pronounced dead at the scene.

Knutson was the pilot of the 2 seater Piper Fixed Wing single engine plane. The two took off from a private air strip on the Knutson Property south of Chetek.

The FAA along with local agencies are all handling the investigation.