Florida man charged with OWI and driving stolen semi in Dunn County

A Florida man who is accused of stealing the cab of a semitrailer in St. Paul and crashing it after fleeing from police while driving drunk in Dunn County will appear in court next week.

50-year old Todd Fine faces felony charges of attempting to flee or elude a traffic officer and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He also faces a 2nd OWI charge.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin state trooper saw a semi with no trailer traveling east on I-94 in Menomonie on April 20th with an electrical connector dragging behind it causing sparks. When the trooper tried to stop the semi, the driver sped up, and a chase began with speeds of 80 and 90 miles-per hour. The semi eventually crashed just south of Highway 12, and the driver, identified as Fine, had to be extricated. Fine had a blood alcohol level of .12 at the time of the crash. The semi was owned by Breakthru Beverage Minnesota of St. Paul, and the company had reported it stolen.