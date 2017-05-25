Sex offender being released in Eau Claire

Authorities would like to inform us of a sex offender being released in our area. Keith D. Stoffel will be released from prison on June 6.

Keith Stoffel was convicted in 2002 of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child in and upon release will be residing at a DOC monitored residence in the 100 block of Randall Street in the City of Eau Claire. The DOC has informed the Eau Claire Police Department this placement is temporary as they work to find a long-term placement for Stoffel.

Stoffel’s conditions of release include no contact with juveniles, no use of the Internet or electronic devices, lifetime sex offender registrant and lifetime GPS monitoring.