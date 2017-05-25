Man charged for crash that killed his passenger

A Chili man is facing charges for crashing his truck and killing his passenger in Clark County.

35-year old Steven Faber faces 3 felony counts, which includes homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Faber was injured in the crash as well, which happened on March 10th on Starr Road in the town of Lynn. His blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was nearly 3 times the legal limit.

His passenger, 35-year old Andy Mallory of Chili, was pronounced dead at the scene. Both of them were not wearing seat belts. Court and police records say Faber was driving his truck at high speeds and swerving to avoid horse-drawn buggies in the area. He lost control, entered a ditch, and rolled several times before coming to a rest.