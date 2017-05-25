Area man charged with his 8th OWI

A Rice Lake man is facing his 8th OWI charge.

55-year old Mark Sorenson is also charged with felony counts of meth and bail jumping. He is accused of causing a crash Saturday night in the Village of Prairie Farm while he under the influence of meth.

Court records say police saw a man and woman who they believed to be under the influence of meth get out of a vehicle that had crashed in a ditch at the intersection of Highways A and F. Sorenson came walking from another area to the scene, and admitted he was driving the car when he crashed. He failed field sobriety tests, and a package of meth was found in one of his socks when he was taken to jail. He has a preliminary hearing set for June 27th.