2 teens hurt in crash in Trempealeau County

2 teens were hurt in a crash in Trempealeau County this week.

The Sheriff’s Department says they received a call about a 1-vehicle crash with injury on Sjuggerud Coulee Road in the Township of Pigeon just after 7:00 Tuesday night. When they arrived on scene, they discovered 2 males fled the scene of the crash. They found out during the investigation that the driver’s mother arrived and drove them back to her house in Pigeon Falls. The driver and passenger, who are both 15-years old, were later located and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation showed the vehicle was traveling north on Sjuggerud Coulee Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, went into the ditch, and rolled several times.