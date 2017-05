Recent data shows that teens continue to make healthy choices around pregnancy prevention. Nationally, teen birth rates continue to go down and are at a record low.

While here locally, the number of births to women under age 20 in Eau Claire County has also continued to decline in the past year–from 62 births in 2013 to a low of 39 births in 2015.

In Eau Claire County, the teen birth rate also continues to be lower than the Wisconsin average.