Man going to prison for meth

A Eau Galle man is going to prison after pleading guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver in May 2016.

46-year old James Montroy was sentenced to 7 years in prison and 5 years of extended supervision in Dunn County Court Monday. During his sentencing, District Attorney Andre Nodolf said Montroy was a career criminal who was going to distribute meth throughout the community. He also initiated forfeiture proceedings for over $2,000 worth of cash seized from Montroy. Half the cash will go to the Wisconsin School Fund, while the other half will be forfeited to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

