Woman sentenced to probation for parking lot fight

A Menomonie woman has been sentenced for getting into a physical confrontation with a woman last July.

27-year old Melissa Bizilia was sentenced last week to 24 months of probation and 180 hours of community service. She was charged with battery and recklessly endangering safety for a fight in the parking lot of J’s Circle C convenience store in Menomonie. Police say a 36-year old woman told them Bizilia became upset when she saw her ex-boyfriend’s child in the woman’s car. They had a physical confrontation, and Bizilia also got into a confrontation with a 16-year old girl.

Bizilia is accused of hitting the woman’s car with her vehicle, and also attempting to hit the woman and her children before leaving the parking lot. When police talked to Bizilia, she said the damage to her car was old. Police also noticed she had been alcohol.