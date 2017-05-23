Wisconsin is #1 in properly disposing expired prescription medications

The Badger State got top billing for our recent Drug Take Back.

Wisconsin was ranked #1 in the nation. Attorney General Brad Schimel announced the official collection numbers for April’s Drug Take Back events. We reached a record-breaking 66,830 lbs. of unused medications and Wisconsin had more law enforcement agencies participate in the biannual event than any other state. .

267 police and sheriffs’ departments from 69 Wisconsin counties hosted 150 Drug Take Back events on April 29, and have provided 328 permanent drug disposal drop boxes, giving citizens a way to dispose of unused medications all year long.