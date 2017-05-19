Woman going to prison for violating probation

An Eau Claire woman is going to prison for violating her probation, which stems from eight 2016 criminal convictions.

35-year old Amanda Proue has been sentenced to 2 years in prison, and 2 years of extended supervision. She was originally sentenced in October to 3 years of probation for felony counts of possession of meth and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and retail theft.

According to court records, Proue violated her probation by using meth, failing to attend drug and alcohol abuse appointments, failing to report to a probation office, stealing merchandise from the Rice Lake WalMart, fleeing officers in her vehicle, driving with a revoked license, and lying to officers about her name.