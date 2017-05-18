Man killed in tornado identified

We continue to pick up the pieces of a tragic start to the week after severe weather hit our area hard.

We now have more details on the destruction at the Prairie Lake Estate Mobile Home Park, including the name of the man killed. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with all local area law enforcement agencies in Barron County and 12 area ambulances and 6 area fire departments responded to the scene on Tuesday after reports of a tornado touched down there.

46-year old Eric Gavin was killed in the storms. The mobile home park contained 50-60 trailers and several of them are totally destroyed. 17 people were transported from the scene to area hospitals with approximately 5-10 more with minor injuries that refused treatment.

All area residents of the mobile home park have been accounted for.