Man charged with sexual assault

A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with sexual assault, again.

27-year old Roger Robey was previously charged with 2nd-degree sexual assault in 2014. This time he is being charged with 3rd and 4th-degree sexual assault, along with disoderly conduct, criminal damage to property, and 3 counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer was sent to a home on Wheaton Street in Chippewa Falls on April 21st after a report of sexual assault. When the officer arrived at the home, he spoke to a 33-year old woman who said that Robey had sexually touched her. He left the house before police arrived. In Robey’s 2014 case, the victim said Robey pushed her down a flight of stairs, causing her to hit her head and lose consciousness. She said he had prevented her from leaving the house, and he kicked in a door at one point during a fight, and also grabbed her in a sexual manner.