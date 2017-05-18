Inmate charged with attacking another inmate inside prison

An inmate at the Stanley Correctional Institution has been charged with attacking another inmate inside the prison.

53-year old John Dupla of Green Bay has been charged with battery by a prisoner, and substantial battery stemming from the October 13th fight.

According to the criminal complaint, Dupla punched another inmate in a room at the prison, chipping the victim’s tooth. Witnesses said Dupla threw a closed-fist punch. Online court records show Dupla was convicted of burglary on 2 separate occasions, the most recent on in Brown County in 2006.