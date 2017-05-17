Indiana man charged for hit-and-run crash in Eau Claire

An Indiana man has been charged in Eau Claire County for his role in a hit-and-run crash last month.

27-year old Deandre Vales of Gary, Indiana is accused of speeding and endangering other motorists after the crash. He faces felony charges which include recklessly endangering safety and attempting to elude an officer. A $2,500 bail has been set for Vales, and he returns to court next week for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, Eau Claire police were called to a hit-and-run-crash at 2:30 a.m. April 22nd at Farwell and Eau Claire Streets. An officer located the suspect vehicle, which was traveling at speeds of 50 miles-per-hour in the oncoming lane of traffic on Birch Street. The car continued on Churchill Street and almost struck several parked cars, and at one point, came within feet of striking another vehicle head on. The car eventually crashed into an industrial-sized trash bin at Birch and Fall Streets. Vales attempted to flee on foot, but was arrested a short time later. Vales told the officer he took off in the car because he was scared.