1 killed, 25 injured after tornado hits Cameron

1 person is dead after a tornado swept through Barron County last night.

The Wisconsin Emergency Center reports one person died, and 25 were injured when a tornado hit the Prairie Lake Estate Park in Cameron, and approximately 40 trailer homes were destroyed. A shelter and reception center is open at the Mosaic Telephone Company in Cameron.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado also touched down in Rusk County last night in the Bruce area. Emergency officials report 7 homes were destroyed near County Highway W and Highway 8. There are no reports of injuries.

Damage Survey Teams will be sent to the area this morning to assess the locations, strengths, and numbers of tornadoes. Much of the Chippewa Valley and parts of northwestern Wisconsin are under Flash Flood Watches and Warnings today, with more rain and storms expected.