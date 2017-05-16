As kids prepare for summer vacation and have friends over to play, a reminder that the snacks you serve could be dangerous to some. It is Food Allergy Awareness Week and the Eau Claire City County Health Department reminds us that food allergies can be life-threatening and affects as many as 15 million Americans.

8 foods cause the majority of all food allergy reactions in the U.S. They are: shellfish, fish, milk, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, soy, and wheat. Symptoms develop quickly, often within seconds or minutes and may include hives, vomiting, trouble breathing, swelling of the throat, a sudden drop in blood pressure, shock and death.

Food allergies are now more common in children. 1 in every 13 children, or around 2 children in every classroom has 1 or more food allergies.