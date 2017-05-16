2 people hurt in weekend crash in Lake Hallie

2 people were hurt in a crash in Lake Hallie over the weekend.

The police department says they received a report of a crash at the intersection of 130th Street and 40th Avenue at about 2:00 Saturday afternoon. They say a pickup truck failed to stop at the stop sign while traveling northbound on 130th Street. The truck hit an SUV that was going westbound on 40th Avenue.

The driver of the SUV, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car. There was also a 10-year old in the SUV, who was also hurt and both were taken to the hospital. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries, and at last check, was still in the hospital. The child has been released. The driver of the pickup was not hurt. The crash remains under investigation.