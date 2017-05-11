St. Croix County looking for a new sheriff

The search for a new sheriff has begun in St. Croix County.

Governor Scott Walker announced this week that he is accepting applications for the position, which became vacant after Sheriff John Shilts resigned. Whoever is hired for the position will begin serving as sheriff on July 14, and will complete the term on January 7, 2019.

For those interested in applying, they can submit an online application through walker.wi.gov, or by e-mail at govappointments@wisconsin.gov. An applicant is not required to reside in St. Croix County to apply. All application materials must be received no later than Monday, May 22nd.