Man is safe after threatening to jump off roof in Chippewa Falls

It was a tense situation in downtown Chippewa Falls Tuesday morning as police tried to prevent a man from jumping off a building.

It began around 7:30 Tuesday morning on the 600 block of North Bridge Street. The man, who is in his early 30’s, was running back and forth on the roof of the 2-story building, which houses Sokup’s Market and Rookie’s Tavern. The Chippewa Falls Police Chief says the department has had previous contact with the man, with a similar instance of him threatening to jump off a building. The man dropped his legs over the north side of the building several times, but was able to pull himself back up.

The police department was able to establish a perimeter and brought in a negotiator. The incident last for about 3 hours, with the man coming down on his own at around 10:45 a.m.