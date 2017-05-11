Flash mob held in Eau Claire to raise awareness about mental illness

A flash mob in Eau Claire was aimed towards raising awareness of a growing issue in our community.

The Stand Up to Stigma event was an open community gathering that took place at the corner of Brackett Avenue and Hastings Way Wednesday evening to get the message out that mental illness is just as important as physical illnesses.

75% of the residents in Eau Claire County that have a mental health condition report that they did not seek treatment of any kind, partly because of stigma and the judgement that may be placed on them. The goal of the flash mob is to stand up to the stigma and educate the community about the importance of taking care of ourselves.