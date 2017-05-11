Area students will get educated about water safety this month

May is National Water Safety Month, and in an effort to educate kids on the importance of water safety, some local 5th graders in the Eau Claire Area School District will be getting presentations about safe choices they can make in and around the water.

The water safety presentations are a partnership effort of the Eau Claire YMCA and Eau Claire Fire Department. Together experts will cover topics such as the importance of a float plan, wearing a lifejacket, knowing surroundings and swimming in a supervised setting.

Over the course of 2 weeks, the water safety presentations will reach 15 schools and over 700 area 5th graders. The Eau Claire Fire Department and Eau Claire YMCA have teamed up to share water safety presentations since 2014.