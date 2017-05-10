Woman pleads guilty to stealing vehicle

An Illinois woman has pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

24-year old Camille Williams has been ordered to serve 30 days in jail and pay $528 in court costs. She has been given credit for 12 days served.

According to the criminal complaint, a state trooper pulled up to a disabled vehicle on I-94 westbound near milepost 50 on April 26th. Williams told the trooper the car stopped running and it belonged to her mother. The trooper later learned the car was stolen, and Williams was wanted on a warrant in Illinois. The owner of the car told police in Oak Lawn that he was giving 2 women a ride to Illinois when he stopped for a soda. and came back out to discover his vehicle was gone.