A Downing man has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl between June and October 2015 when she was 15 and 16-years old.

29-year old Brian Kerns faces 3 felony charges, which include sexual assault of a child younger than 16. According to the criminal complaint, the girl told authorities she was 13-years old when Kerns started sending her inappropriate text messages. When she was 15, he had sex with her and they had sexual contact about 10 or 20 times.