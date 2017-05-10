Man charged for hurting a woman during a fight

A Chippewa Falls man who was arrested after watching his brother get sentenced to 20 years in prison last week has been charged.

23-year old Mitchell Lebrec has been charged with substantial battery, operating a motor vehicle without consent, and resisting an officer. He is being held in the Chippewa County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, Lebrec went to a home on Front Street in Chippewa Falls on May 2nd, and got into an altercation with another man. Lebrec pushed a woman during that fight. The woman’s back hit a counterop, causing her to get hurt.

Lebrec was arrested as he left the court room where his brother, Matthew Lebrec, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for his role in the death of a 31-year old man in March 2016.