Man accused of strangling dog to death has been charged

A Maiden Rock man has been charged with strangling his girlfriend’s dog to death in October 2015.

33-year old Brandon Johnson faces a felony charge of mistreatment of an animal causing death. He is slated for an initial appearance in Dunn County Court on May 30th.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson’s mother called authorities on October 17, 2015 and reported that Johnson had strangled the dog on Highway Y in Eau Galle. The dog’s owner said she and Johnson got into an argument and she left for the night. When Johnson went to where he was staying the next day, he told her he had strangled the dog. Johnson told authorities the dog just died or froze to death. A friend helped him bury the dog.