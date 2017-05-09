New academic center coming to UW-Stout

A nearly half million dollar award will bring a new academic center to a local campus this fall.

The Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovation will be in the College of Arts, Communications, Humanities and Social Science at UW-Stout.

The intent of the center is to facilitate civil and rational debate and research on civil liberty issues guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution: such as freedom of religion, speech, and press. The center will provide programming on campus and across the state, including speakers, panels and workshops. Stipends for faculty and student research also will be available

All support for the center will come from the Charles Koch Foundation.