Fire damages home in Eau Claire

The Eau Claire Fire Department was kept busy putting out a fire last night.

It happened just after 10:30 on Heartland Drive West. When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the garage and roof of an end unit of a 4-plex. When crews entered the house, they found the fire was in the basement, and it was quickly extinguished. The American Red Cross is helping residents who were displaced because of the fire, and 1 resident was treated for smoke inhalation. Damage is estimated at $75,000. The fire is under investigation.