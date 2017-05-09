Eau Claire fire displaces several people

Several people have been displaced after a fire broke out at an Eau Claire home yesterday.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on East Madison Street. The fire department said the initial call reported 3 people were still inside the home when the fire broke out, and they were unable to get out of the house. When they arrived on scene, neighbors had used a ladder to help the trapped victims from a 2nd floor balcony. Heavy smoke and fire was coming from the back of the house and the 1st and 2nd floors. The fire on the back side and 1st floor were put out quickly, but crews were forced out of the 2nd floor because of extreme fire and heat conditions. The fire on the 2nd floor was eventually put out.

The American Red Cross is working with the 13 residents that were displaced, and 2 residents were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but were not taken to the hospital. The fire remains under investigation, and damage is estimated to be $140,000.