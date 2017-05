A Black River Falls woman was arrest for her 5th OWI over the weekend.

On Saturday, a trooper stopped a vehicle that had been parked at 2 flashing yellow lights for a significant amount of time. The vehicle pulled into a parking lot on Hwy 54, west of I-94, in Black River Falls.

47-year old Dawn M. Sprinkle of Black River Falls was charged with 5th offense OWI and was transported to the Jackson County jail, where she remains incarcerated.