Wisconsin tourism having a positive effect on state economy

Wisconsin’s tourism numbers are on the rise.

There was a $700 million increase in tourism economic impact in 2016. A study conducted by Tourism Economics shows the impact of tourism on the state’s economy reached $20 billion in 2016, an increase of 3.5% from the previous year.

Statewide, traveler spending generated $1.5 billion in state and local revenue and $1.1 billion in federal taxes.

And, here locally, Chippewa County recorded a total of $89.0 million in direct visitor spending which was an increase of 6% from 2015.